Namibia: EU Invests N$1 Million to Support Local Crafters in Khomas and Zambezi Regions

The European Union (EU) has committed N$1 million to support local crafters in the Khomas and Zambezi regions through training and business development initiatives.

The union held workshops in Windhoek from 28 to 30 April and 6 to 8 May this year.

EU spokesperson Twaku Kayofa says the workshops gave artisans hands-on experience in turning their ideas into market-ready products, like jewellery, beadwork and corporate gifts.

"They took steps to grow their businesses and sharpen their skills through an EU-funded workshop under the EU-Namibia Craft Project, supported by the Cultural Relations Platform," he says.

Kayofa says before the workshop, participants displayed and sold their handmade goods at the /Ae //Gams Arts and Cultural Festival.

"Plans are also in place to collaborate with academic institutions and local craft centres to ensure long-term support and knowledge sharing," he says.

He says the next workshop will be held in the Zambezi region in June, focusing on business development.

"It will be for crafts such as pottery, basket weaving, wood carving, and textiles," he ays.

Speaking at the training, Ian Dupont, the deputy head of mission of the EU delegation, said crafts connect heritage with innovation.

"It is about more than what we make with our hands. It's about telling stories, preserving identities and creating livelihoods," he said.

Dupont said the workshop has helped build artisans' foundations.

Annie Symonds, senior lead consultant for the workshop, said the event focused on how artisans think about their craft, pricing, packaging, and sharing their unique stories.

"This is about building sustainable businesses based on culture and creativity," she says.

Crafter Jason Hangara says he received support on turning his ideas into sellable products for the first time.

"I've learnt so much already. Thank you for the ex perience of a lifetime."