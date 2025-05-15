Zimbabwe: Zim Diaspora Property Showcase Returns to UK in July With Bigger Vision

Following the highly-subscribed US-Canada edition in Dallas, Texas, the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase is set to return to the West Midlands on 11-12 July 2025 at the prestigious Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

Now in its second year, the Zimbabwe Diaspora Property Showcase organised by real estate agency, Seeff Zimbabwe provides a platform for Zimbabweans living abroad to invest in real estate and connect with industry experts.

Patience Patongamwoyo, Managing Director at Seeff Zimbabwe, said the upcoming UK event has been given impetus by the inaugural edition and the investment opportunities available in real estate.

"The positive and productive engagement we had last year has allowed us to return with more investment opportunities and engagements, based on your feedback and suggestions.

"We have realised that the diaspora has a real appetite to invest back home and rebuild, and we are more than happy to walk this journey with you - facilitating this by bringing the real estate industry together as a united effort to deliver the products and services that diasporans need," said Patongamwoyo.

The showcase attracts real estate companies, property developers, legal experts, construction companies in Zimbabwe to exhibit and help potential investors navigate the challenges of acquiring properties in the country.

Industry experts will also be part of a speakers panel, offering insights and investment strategies.

Real estate is a sector that has been recording exponential growth, which has also opened avenues for fraudulent activities, making the Zimbabwe Diaspora Property Showcase a vital opportunity for diasporans.

Patongamwoyo expressed eagerness to host this year's edition, which has been crafted in line with the expectations of Zimbabwe's diaspora community.

"As the real estate industry continues to thrive in Zimbabwe, so too must our approach in creating a safe environment to invest in and deliver quality products. Our goal now is to grow the showcase by reaching out to diaspora hotspots and continuing to rebuild trust in real estate ventures back home.

"We will achieve this by diversifying our exhibitor pool, offering more relevant speaker sessions, and creating richer one-on-one engagement opportunities. We are looking forward to returning this July with a platform designed specifically for the diaspora - and we expect this second edition to be a resounding success," she added.