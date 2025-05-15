Kenya: Kilifi Court Hands 2 Men 10-Year Jail Sentences for Defiling 14-Year-Old Boy

Kilifi — Two men have been sentenced to 10 years in prison each for the gang defilement of a 14-year-old mentally challenged boy and threatening to kill him in Kilifi County.

David Katana Karisa and Charles Nyoka Hamisi were convicted of gang defilement, contrary to Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006, and issuing death threats to the victim.

The offences occurred in Roka Location, Kilifi North Sub-County, on various dates in July and August 2023.

In a ruling delivered at the Kilifi Law Courts on Wednesday, the court condemned the actions of the accused, stating they had "taken advantage of the victim's mental capabilities and committed a heinous act."

"While I note that the accused are relatively young and may themselves face certain limitations, this court must prioritize the protection of vulnerable children from such appalling abuse," a Principal Magistrate presiding over the matter said.

The court heard that Karisa and Hamisi, acting with others not before the court, repeatedly defiled the boy and issued threats to kill him if he spoke out.

As a result, the child sustained serious physical injuries and is now grappling with severe psychological trauma.

Prosecutor Nancy Njeru urged the court to impose the maximum custodial sentence allowed under the law, emphasizing the gravity of the offence and the need to send a strong deterrent message.

"This was not only an act of sexual violence but also a gross violation of a child's rights and dignity," said Njeru.

"The perpetrators must face the full force of the law to discourage such acts in the future."

In addition to the prison terms, the prosecution also secured a court order for the victim to receive two years of psychosocial support under the supervision of the Probation and Aftercare Department.