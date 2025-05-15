Zimbabwe Crowned Champions in Inaugural Online Continental Chess Championships for Prisoners

Zimbabwe was on Tuesday crowned the overall winner of the inaugural Online Continental Chess Championships for Prisoners.

The competition, which is played virtually, saw prisoners from different nations across Africa competing.

Zimbabwe scooped gold in both male and female categories, proving to be a force to reckon with at the continental level.

Two of Zimbabwe's top male players, Leo Matibe and Nicholas Damota, who came second in 2021 at the Intercontinental chess online competition for prisoners, were the biggest contributors to the team's success.

Team Zimbabwe's male team was undefeated on the day as it posted 6 wins and one draw, securing 13 match points and 24.5 board points.

Zimbabwe chess players in prisons are now shifting the focus to the upcoming Behind The Wall Chess Tournament to be played in June.