Zimbabwe: March 31 Protests - 89 Granted Bail

High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba has granted bail to 89 individuals accused of staging the March 31 protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Their freedom follows a successful appeal against the magistrates' court decision to deny them bail.

In a brief court order, Muremba freed the suspects without giving reasons for her decision.

"The appeal by all the appellants be and is hereby allowed.

"The decision by the court a quo denying the appellants bail be and is hereby set aside and in its place is substituted by the following: Each accused shall deposit US$100 with the Clerk of Court at Harare Magistrates Court.

"Until the matter is finalised, each accused shall reside at the address listed in the schedule submitted to the State and the court by the accused's counsel during the appeal hearing," she said.

Muremba said each accused, save for Joseph Gatsi, Kudzanai Murungweni, Memory Dehwe and Munyaradzi Kanonama, shall report once a fortnight, every alternate Friday, between 6 am and 6 pm at CID Law and Order until the matter is finalised.

Gatsi shall report to Chegutu Police Station, Murungweni to Sanyati Police Station, Dehwe to Rusape Police Station and Munyaradzi Kanonama to Glendale Police Station once a fortnight, every alternate Friday, between 6 am and 6 pm until the matter is finalised.

They were also ordered not to interfere with investigations.

The suspects were represented by their lawyers Kossam Ncube, Douglas Coltart, Jeremiah Bamu and Gift Mutisi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Some of them were granted bail earlier by the High Court.