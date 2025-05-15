Zimbabwe: Zim Under-17 Girls Through to Cosafa Cup Semi-Finals

Zimbabwe under 17 girls team on Wednesday proceeded to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Cup tournament in Windhoek Namibia, after thrashing Lesotho 12-2.

Zimbabwe walked into the match as underdogs following a 3-0 defeat to Botswana on Sunday.

A draw was enough for Lesotho to progress to the semi-finals, but a surprising defeat to Zimbabwe turned the tables.

Dee Mapuwa and Mya Munyanduki scored four goals each as Zimbabwe knocked out last year's finalists, who were being favoured by odds before the match, as the young Mighty Warriors needed a clear five-goal win.

Zimbabwe will now face old rivals Zambia on Friday in the first semi-final, while Mozambique and Malawi clash later on the day in the second semi-final.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe under-20 girls' hope of playing next year's World Cup was thwarted by Rwanda on Wednesday after playing a nil-all draw at Kigali Pele stadium.

The result saw Rwanda qualify for the next round with a 2-1 aggregate from their win on Sunday in the first leg at the same venue.