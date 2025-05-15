Somalia: Hormuud Salaam Foundation Commemorates Completion of Key Road Project in Kismayo's Alanley District

KISMAYO, Somalia - Somalia's Hormuud Salaam Foundation on Tuesday officially inaugurated a newly constructed asphalt road in Kismayo's Calanleey district, a key infrastructure project aimed at improving transport, trade, and the urban landscape in the interim capital of Jubaland state.

Funded by the Hormuud Salaam Foundation and implemented by Al-Buruuj Construction Company, the road stretches from Kismayo's airport to Qiilmawaaye Hotel, passing through Calanleey market - the city's main economic artery. The project also features a modern drainage system designed to mitigate flooding during the rainy season and support environmental hygiene, aligning with the Foundation's broader mission to contribute to Somalia's recovery through social welfare and public service development.

Kismayo District Mayor Omar Abdullahi Mohamed, who presided over the ceremony, hailed the project as transformative for the local community. "This is a historic day for Kismayo. This road will connect previously isolated neighborhoods and boost our city's economy by easing movement and trade, thanks to Hormuud Salaam Foundation for contributing to the city's recovery," said Mayor Mohamed.

A traditional elder, who spoke at the event, emphasized the significance of the new road in daily life. "For years, our people have struggled with poor roads and flooding. Today, we see real progress. This road will change how we live and work," said the elder.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew local government officials, community leaders, and representatives from the Jubaland Chamber of Commerce, all of whom praised the initiative and its expected impact on business activity, mobility, and urban development.

Hormuud Salaam Foundation is widely recognized for its development and humanitarian projects across Somalia, including in water provision, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The Calanleey road project is seen as further evidence of the Foundation's growing role in rebuilding the country.