Liberia: The Emphasis On Tribe Instead of Qualification Threatens Nimba Unity and Progress

As a son of Nimba County, my roots are deeply planted in its soil. I began school in Ganta, continued in Mehnla, Tappita, and completed high school in Sanniquellie. In 1980, I proudly served as President of the Nimba County Students Association at the University of Liberia. These experiences gave me a first-hand understanding of the county's diversity, strength, and promise--and it is from that deep well of commitment that I write this article.

Growing up, I had the privilege of hearing the voices of Representative Sammy G. Kpan, County Commissioner Alfred N. Johnson, Supervisor of Schools for Lower Nimba David Dwayen, Senator T.Q. Harris, Paramount Chief John N. T. Strother, and Revenue Commissioner Borbor Thomas in Tappita. In Sanniquellie, I saw the work of Representative Yalama Duayen Dokie, Oldman Charles Boayue, County School Supervisor Timothy Swope, and Labor Commissioner Timothy Swope.

I knew Paramount Chief Sammy Paye of Berralaye personally because his nephew Christian Yonton was my classmate. I also knew Paramount Chief Jimmy Dahn, a close friend of my uncle, the late S.S.S Lt. Samuel Mengua. These were not distant figures to me--I was close to their families and learned by listening.

Later, I came closer to Jackson F. Doe during the 1985 presidential campaign when the Liberian People's Party (LPP) was banned. While working as Executive Assistant to Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, I engaged deeply with elders like Harry Yuan, J. Gbamie Sahn, J. Zeegben Collins, Dr. Joseph Saye Guannu, Karmo Soko Sackor, Edward Soko Sackor, and Ambassador Gabriel G. Farngalo. I also held rich conversations with Jenkins Wongbe, former head of the Civil Service Agency, who taught me about Nimba politics in the 1960s.

I love sitting with elders because they give you history you can never read in books. That's why I visited the late James C. Dennis before his passing to hear stories of Tappita, Zwedru, and Voinjama. My understanding of Nimba and Liberia is shaped by these voices--and by what I've learned from the progress made in Ghana, Guinea, Tanzania, and Botswana.

In 2014, I coauthored an article on Nimba County with Cllr. Zaiye B. Dehkee, I, titled "The Claim of Marginalization of the Mah or the Dan People: A Divisive Political Agenda, Doomed to Fail." It was published on ThePerspective.org on December 15, 2014. Our purpose was to promote Nimba unity.

The fact that the article was written by me, a Mah person, and Cllr. Dehkee, a Dan person, was itself a message to all Nimbaians--that we can and must work together in the interest of Nimba, unimpeded by tribal differences.

It is from this grounded experience--both personal and political--that I raise concern about the direction in which tribal politics is leading our beloved Nimba.

Tribal Politics: A Dangerous Shift

In recent elections, tribal identity was used to justify candidacy. One campaign team declared: "It's time for a Dan Senator because there is already a Mah Senator."

Though it may sound fair, this mindset is divisive. It suggests that political seats should rotate by tribe--not be earned by competence. That weakens democracy, inclusion, and unity.

Worse, some now argue that only Mah or Dan people should alternate power, excluding other ethnic groups like the Mandingoes, Kpelle, Gbi and Doru, Krahn, long-settled Liberians from other counties and women. That logic is dangerous.

Misrepresenting History

Three Dan men have served as Vice Presidents of Liberia: Enoch Dogolea, Moses Blah, and now Jeremiah Koung. Blah even served as President. Should we now say no Dan person should ever be Vice President again?

Should political parties be discouraged from selecting Dan presidential candidates with Dan running mates or even Dan presidential candidates, considering that Blah was president, although for short time?

My answer is no. Democracy chooses based on competence--not tribe.

A Legacy of Inclusion

In 1985, Mandingo candidate Alhaji Lansanah Kromah won in Dan-dominated Tappita. A Grebo man, James Harris won in Ganta, a Mah dominated part of Nimba, and a Gbi woman, Ellen King, won in Tappita, a Dan stronghold. Nimba chose these politicians based on merit--not tribe. We've done it before--we can do it again.

Democracy Means Choice, Not Exclusion

Look at the U.S.--John F. Kennedy became President, his brother Robert Kennedy and Ted Kennedy elected Senators during his administration. He himself was in the Senate before being elected president. The Bush family produced two Presidents and a Governor.

Democracy is about qualification--not bloodline or tribe.

So, if Nimba insists on tribal politics, then let elders sign a formal memorandum of understanding that once one tribe occupies a seat, the others take turns. But that formula would exclude minority tribes, deny women and others from competing Undermine democracy

It is better to stop now and stick to competence, with gender sensitivity and full inclusion.

A Call to All Nimbaians: Reject Division, Embrace Unity

We must now issue a collective and urgent call:

All Nimbaians, both at home and abroad, must firmly denounce the growing calls for the division of Nimba County.

Arguments based on size or population are misplaced. In the United States, small states like Delaware coexist with large, powerful states like Texas, California, and New York--without division. These examples show that unity and cooperation, not fragmentation, drive progress.

Except for Electoral Districts 1, 2, and 8, Dans and Mahs live together across every other district. Additionally, the Dan and Krahn people border Côte d'Ivoire, while the Mah people border Guinea. These features make Nimba strategic, connected, and interdependent--not a reason for division.

Any attempt to divide Nimba will weaken it politically and economically.

The Path Forward: Unity, Merit, Progress

Nimba is one county--not a tribal federation. We share land, resources, roads, and schools. From the Nimba mountain range in Districts 2 & 3, to the Cocopa plantation in District 8, to the gold, diamonds, cocoa, and coffee from across the county--we rise or fall together.

We must recommit to inclusion, unity, competence and progress.

Let the best Nimba man or woman win, regardless of tribe, religion, or region.

This also applies to Liberia.

Our country must rise above tribal favoritism. Liberia must be led by those with vision, integrity, and ability--not those with the "right" ethnic background.

This is how Nimba will move forward. This is how Liberia will prosper.

A Better Liberia Is Possible.

Tiawan Saye Gongloe, Assistant Professor of Law, Human Rights Lawyer, and 2023 Presidential Candidate, Lpp