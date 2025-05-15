Kenya: Gachagua Rules Out Direct Nomination for Aspirants in DCP

15 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has firmly ruled out the possibility of dishing out direct nominations for political aspirants under the Democracy for Citizens Party, stressing the importance of democratic processes and fairness in party primaries.

Speaking during a ceremony to unveil the Democracy for Citizens Party, Gachagua said that direct nominations have historically disenfranchised grassroots supporters who deserve a say in selecting their leaders.

Gachagua unveiled the new party days after he resigned from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, following a public fallout with President William Ruto and his subsequent impeachment in October 2024.

The former Deputy President has aligned with opposition leaders such as Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang'i, and Eugene Wamalwa.

