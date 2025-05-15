Kenya: Hearing of Case Challenging Gachagua's Impeachment Postponed

Nairobi — The hearing of the case challenging the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been postponed pending further directions from Chief Justice Martha Koome who is expected to empanel a new bench.

The matter had been scheduled for mention Thursday, but now stands adjourned pending further directions from the Chief Justice.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Erick Ogolla had been seized of the matter.

In a notice issued by Hon. Beja Nduke, the Assistant Deputy Registrar of the division, all parties were informed of the adjournment.

"Kindly take notice that following the Court of Appeal judgment delivered on 9/5/2025 in Civil Appeal No. E829 of 2024, this matter which was scheduled for mention on 15/05/2025 stands adjourned pending directions by the Honourable Chief Justice in line with the Court of Appeal decision," the notice reads.

Parties involved in the case will be served with further directions in due course.

More updates are expected as the Chief Justice issues formal guidance on the next steps including appointment another bench

Last week the The Court of Appeal has quashed a decision by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu made on October 18, 2024, to constitute a three-judge bench to hear a petition challenging the removal of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office.

The appellate court further directed that the matter be referred to the Chief Justice, who holds the exclusive mandate to empanel a bench to hear and determine such matters.

Deputy Chief Justice Mwilu had appointed Justices Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi to hear the case, an action Gachagua's legal team challenged as unconstitutional, arguing that only the Chief Justice has the authority to make such appointments.