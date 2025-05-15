Namibia: Sam Khubis - Battle That Shaped Namibia

Passing the junction of the unpaved C14 and D1290 roads, one is confronted with an hour's journey that leads to the sacred and holy sanctum - the battlefield of Sam Khubis.

It was here that the Baster community, over a century ago, was cornered and took refuge in the silent and cold hills. They fought bravely against the merciless and brutal German Schutztruppe in May 1915.

The battle took place on various farms such as Uitdraai - some 23 kilometres outside Rehoboth on 1-2 May; Garies, near Rietoog, on 3-4 May; and then on 5 May 1915, when the Basters hoisted the community flag to honour all the fallen victims.

Several years later, hundreds gathered at the site to pay homage to their forebears who perished while fighting tirelessly to avoid the takeover of their land.

The annual commemoration of the weeklong Sam Khubis battle ran concurrently with International Workers' Day and Cassinga Day.

Honour

This year's 110-year commemoration saw the young and old dressed in traditional attire to attend a church ceremony at the Paulus Kirche Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rehoboth, where the citizens gave thanks and praise for the divine intervention that saved the nation from total annihilation by the German forces.

Speaking on behalf of vice president Lucia Witbooi, Hardap governor Riaan McNab applauded the Kaptein and the Sam Khubis Committee for the improved infrastructures and development at the Sam Khubis terrain. He noted that more of the community members now have a deeper sense of understanding and appreciation of the historical event.

This moment helps them to reflect and reminds them about "De Gelofte", the pledge their forefathers made to God - "that if He saves them today, they will forever remember and honour the battle of Sam Khubis on that cold, terrifying and fateful morning of 8 May 1915."

After the service, the community were led by torchbearers and police band and gathered at the Hermanus van Wyk community hall, where they hoisted the Baster flag, lit the torch - indicating that festivities had begun - and laid wreaths at the monument behind the community hall.

Shortly afterwards, a horse parade and bakkies carrying residents and their camping gear made their way from Rehoboth to the Sam Khubis terrain in Klein Aub.

By sunset and when everyone had settled and set up camp, the festivities began with the lighting of a torch.

Throughout the night, the commemoration continued with re-enactments, especially at 04h00, when a gun salute took place.

For first-time attendees, it was unexpected and terrifying, as these re-enactments are to give an overview and act as a reminder.

After sunrise, the day continued with a religious ceremony shortly followed with 'De Gelofte', when citizens renew and pledge their vow to God.

Among the attendees were Baster Kaptein Jacky Britz, governor McNab, Sam Khubis, committee members and religious leaders.

The event included the laying of wreaths at the gravesite, prayers and the singing of the official festival song.

This year several individuals pledged more than N$30 000 towards the maintenance and upkeep of the Sam Khubis memorial and terrain.

More than a century later, the silence of the forgotten victims of Sam Khubis still speaks as residents honoured their forefathers, who fought bravely not to be erased from the face of the earth.

-herdmann@nepc.com.na