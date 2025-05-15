Namibia: WSL Clubs Cry Foul Over Delayed Grants - As Teams Operate in the Red Most of the Time

Several clubs participating in the FNB Women Super League (WSL) are in distress as they continue operating without their full grants for the second leg of the current season.

The financial strain has left many clubs operating at a deficit, with frustration growing over the way the Namibia Football Association's (NFA) handling of funds.

The league is in its final year of a three-year sponsorship agreement with FNB, worth N$7.5 million distributed at N$2.5 million annually, and aimed at supporting the growth and stability of women's football in the country.

The funding covers club grants, prize money, administration and marketing costs.

Under the sponsorship arrangement, each club in the league receives close to N$106 000 per season, split into two tranches of N$53 000 for each leg. However, sources claim the NFA has failed to meet these financial obligations, with some clubs receiving as little as N$10 000 so far for the second leg. For fear of reprisal, three individuals - a coach, team manager and senior club official - spoke to New Era on condition of anonymity.

The frustrated coach said clubs are being forced to function under extreme financial pressure. "Most of the time we operate on a minus budget because we have no money, yet we are expected to honour our fixtures. Besides - the funding isn't even that much, and we still have to wait or fight for it. They only gave my club money last week after we threatened not to fulfill our fixture."

Another team manager stated that the NFA promised clubs a new kit this season. This never materialised, and yet the league is about to conclude.

A club official said they are being forced to fund daily operations personally. "We end up digging into our own pockets just to keep things going. When we ask the NFA about the money, they ignore us. Only when we threaten not to honour matches do they respond. Even then, they ask us for proof of expenses, which we submit, but the funds still don't come."

The official added that WSL teams don't receive any Fifa funding and rely solely on the FNB sponsorship to survive. "It feels like we are forcing to play women's football. Last week, after some clubs threatened not to play, few were finally paid. But we're tired of always having to beg and fund the league ourselves."

The official further criticised the NFA's apparent double standards: "They would never treat the Debmarine Premier League this way. This isn't even Fifa money - we're talking about FNB sponsorship. If the sponsor hadn't paid, we'd understand. But FNB fulfilled its obligation, and yet the money is still being withheld."

Reflecting on the past, the source said women's football used to be better managed under the NFA's Women's Department. "Back then, with minimal resources, they ran things efficiently. But once sponsorship came in, the association took control, and everything has gone downhill since."

Approached for comment, NFA league director Mabos Vries referred this reporter to the finance department. However, Mino Gariseb, the NFA's finance director and procurement, did not respond to calls or a text message seeking clarification on the matter. Hamata the spokesperson of NFA said they will pay clubs by the end of the week.-lmupetami@nepc.com.na