Namibia: 298 Cars Stolen in 2024

According to statistics provided by the Namibian Police Force show that 298 motor-vehicles were stolen across the country between 2024 and January 2025.

This marks a slight decrease from the 379 vehicles reported stolen between 2023 and 2024.

The statistics were confirmed by police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi.

She noted that unlike other crimes, most cases involving theft of motor vehicles go unreported.

This is because, in most instances, vehicles are driven without the owner's consent, while some are stolen and used as getaway vehicles, and later abandoned or found stripped of their parts.

"But indeed, vehicles are being stolen from our yards, malls and where they are left unattended in public places," Shikwambi said.

She revealed that most stolen vehicles are taken from car rental companies. "These vehicles are stolen under the false pretence of people renting them but subsequently disappear with the vehicle, sometimes into neighbouring countries," she said.

She added that in some cases, individuals enter a contract to rent a vehicle, but end up selling the vehicle. In other cases, agents given vehicles to take them for registration disappear or sell them to unsuspecting buyers. "As a force, we strongly encourage vehicle owners and car rental companies to implement stringent measures and verification methods when transacting vehicle sales," said Shikwambi. She further advised vehicle owners and car rental firms to report immediately a vehicle is stolen, not returned on time, or detected at a location where it is not supposed to be.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also advised those buying vehicles from individuals to always verify the documents and, if need be, engage the motor-vehicle theft investigation units in their regions to confirm the vehicle's status.

"Whether the vehicle is circulated as stolen or not, check its status before entering any transactions that might end up getting you into trouble with the law," she said. "Get the buyer to provide his or her contact details and verify them where possible, and only accept original documents, and make copies for your own records," she said.

She also warned: "Do not allow the buyer to take your registration papers until the deal is concluded, insist that the route for a test drive is chosen by you, and get someone to follow you for added security."

To help prevent vehicle theft, Shikwambi urged the public to always lock their vehicles, even when inside the vehicle, and to keep the windows closed.

"Do not leave your vehicle unlocked, even if you think you will be away for only a minute or two, and avoid stopping in remote places, and always park your vehicle in well-lit areas," she added.

Shikwambi also warned about the dangers of carjackers staging minor accidents to gain access to vehicles. "If your car is bumped from behind and you do not feel comfortable with the individuals involved in the situation, drive to the nearest police station for help," she advised.

She emphasised the importance of using basic security tools to deter vehicle theft: "Get yourself a gear lock, it's an affordable tool and a very effective anti-theft device." -mukubeiuze@gmail.com