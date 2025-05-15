Nigeria: FCTA Mulls Commission for Persons With Disabilities

A 3-day workshop and sensitization on the domestication and implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 in the FCT began yesterday.

The workshop, organised by the World Bank in collaboration with the FCT Administration through its Women Affairs Secretariat, was designed to equip the participants with the essential technical knowledge, skills, and orientation necessary for the effective domestication and implementation of the Act.

Addressing the participants, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, Adebayo Benjamins-Laniyi, said the Administration was working to establish a commission for the persons with disabilities, adding that the Secretariat had already created a disability desk to, among other things, create wealth for the persons in that category through economic empowerment.

She said, "As the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, I have always been passionate about promoting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities. Under my office, we have established a Disability Desk, which serves as a testament to our commitment to disability inclusion and support. This desk is dedicated to ensuring that the needs of women and children with disabilities are addressed and that they have equal access to opportunities and services.

According to her, the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, was a landmark legislation that aims to protect the rights of persons with disabilities and promote their inclusion in all aspects of society.

She said the domestication and implementation of this Act within the FCT were crucial steps towards creating a more inclusive and accessible environment for persons with disabilities.

Earlier, Adebayo Adebukola, Disability Inclusive Consultant with World Bank, said the workshop was organized to offer technical assistance to support the FCT Administration in the areas of disability policy, creation of disability commission in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 as well as developing and strengthening inter-agencies relations regarding persons with disabilities.

In their good will messages, various speakers at the event stressed the need for the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and provide economic cover for them.