Nigeria: Remo Stars Set for Historic NPFL Victory Parade Across Remo Land

Fresh from their historic Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title win, Remo Stars Football Club is set to embark on a celebratory parade that promises to unite the entire Remo community in jubilation.

The much-anticipated Victory Parade, slated for Friday, May 16, 2025, will follow a carefully curated route that cuts through major towns and landmarks in Remo land, giving fans across the region a chance to share in the club's monumental achievement--their first-ever top-flight league title.

Starting from Our Saviour's Anglican Church, the parade will wind its way through Aiyepe Junction, and make a celebratory stop at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu--a symbolic point for many local fans. From there, the convoy will continue through Isale Oko, Ita Oba, and the bustling Ijoku Road, where fans are expected to line the streets in their thousands.

The procession will also pass by the revered Akarigbo Palace, a nod to tradition and local leadership, before heading to Remo Secondary School, a hub of young sporting talent in the region. The journey continues through Sagamu/Iperu Road and Iperu/Ilishan Road, with a key highlight at Ilishan Roundabout--a central point where even more fans are expected to converge.

The final stretch of the route will take the team down Obafemi Awolowo Avenue, culminating at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, where the celebration will reach its peak in what's expected to be a carnival-like atmosphere.

Local authorities have confirmed that security will be tight throughout the event, ensuring a peaceful and joyous occasion for fans and players alike.