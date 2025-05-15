Nigeria: Onyeme Tees Off IGCC Captain's Day Golf Tourney in Asaba

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, has called on Nigerians to embrace sporting careers as a means of improving their health and social well-being, describing the benefits as "enormous."

Onyeme made the call at the weekend during the 2025 edition of the Captain's Day Golf Tournament, held at the Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC) in Asaba, where he performed the ceremonial tee-off.

"I am impressed with the number of professional golfers who have converged in Asaba for this tournament," he said. "It is important for people to engage in sporting activities not just for recreation, but also for the immense physical and social benefits they offer."

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of IGCC and Director General of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Patrick Ukah, highlighted the significance of the Captain's Day Tournament in the global golfing community.

"The essence of Captain's Day Tournament is that all over the world, every Captain of a golf club must choose one day to celebrate the Captain's Day, where people are invited for a major tournament to mark your captainship," Ukah explained.

"If you are a new Captain, it is combined with your inauguration. But this time, I'm doing a second tenure as Captain, so this is my Captain's Day."

He noted that the event had drawn participants from across the country. "You can see other captains from different clubs--Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and other parts of the federation."

Ukah also underscored the tournament's role in promoting tourism in Delta State. "As part of our tourism drive, we encourage and attract people to visit and appreciate the new Delta State Capital. Here, we have over 250 highly placed individuals who now see Delta as a destination worth visiting--that is part of the impact this tournament is having."

He revealed that preparations are underway for the Governor's Cup slated for next month. "It is going to be even bigger, and we expect that some governors who play golf will be here."