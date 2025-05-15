Sierra Leone: TotalEnergies CAF U20 Afcon - Sierra Leone Earn Respect Despite Quarter-Final Exit

13 May 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Sierra Leone's fairytale debut at the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025 came to an end in heartbreaking fashion, but their courage and fighting spirit earned the admiration of even their opponents.

The West African side were narrowly edged 1-0 by Morocco after extra time in Monday's quarter-final in Cairo.

A late own goal by defender Amara Keita proved decisive, dashing Sierra Leone's hopes of reaching the semi-finals and qualifying for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Despite the disappointment, head coach Mohamed Lamin Kamara praised his young team's tenacity, describing their tournament as a foundation for future growth.

"We came here with a plan, and we almost executed it," Kamara told reporters. "We wanted to hold Morocco and take the game to penalties. Unfortunately, football can be cruel. But I am extremely proud of the boys - they showed character, fight and the heart of warriors."

Sierra Leone, playing in their first-ever U-20 AFCON, had already made headlines in the group stage with a 4-1 demolition of hosts Egypt and a gritty 1-0 win over Tanzania.

Led by top scorer Momoh Kamara, they proved one of the tournament's surprise packages.

Morocco Coach Lauds "Tough" Opponents

Morocco boss Mohamed Ouahbi didn't hold back in his praise for Sierra Leone, calling them "one of the hardest opponents we've faced."

"That was a very tough match," Ouahbi said. "Sierra Leone made it extremely difficult for us. Their players fought for every ball, they were disciplined and brave. Honestly, I'm impressed by their level - they pushed us all the way."

The Atlas Cubs finally broke the deadlock in the 115th minute through an unfortunate own goal, but it was only after Sierra Leone had been reduced to 10 men in the dying moments of regular time.

Ouahbi added: "They were resilient, organised and showed that they belong at this level. I have no doubt they will be back stronger."

Looking Ahead

While Morocco move on to face Egypt in the semi-final, Sierra Leone exit with heads held high. For coach Kamara, the journey is just beginning.

"This is not the end," he said. "It's the start of something promising. We've learnt a lot, and we'll return home with pride. The boys have inspired a nation."

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.