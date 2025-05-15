Morocco/Egypt: Morocco U20 Coach Ouahbi Targets Final As Egypt Semi-Final Looms

Morocco U20 head coach Mohamed Ouahbi says his team is "capable of achieving great things" after sealing a dramatic 1-0 extra-time win over Sierra Leone to reach the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025.

The win not only booked the Atlas Cubs a place in the final four, but also secured their ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

But Ouahbi insists his team is far from finished, as they now set their sights on a high-stakes North African derby against hosts Egypt on Thursday.

"We've come a long way, and the most important objective now is to reach the final," Ouahbi said at the post-match press conference in Cairo.

"I'm proud of what the players have achieved so far, but the journey continues. We are capable of more."

Resilient Morocco Grind Past Sierra Leone

Monday's quarter-final clash at the 30 June Stadium was a tense affair, with Morocco needing an own goal in the 115th minute to edge past tournament debutants Sierra Leone.

The game was characterised by high-intensity battles, with the West African side showing immense resilience despite playing the final minutes with ten men following a late red card.

Ouahbi praised the opponents for their grit: "Sierra Leone were very organised and difficult to break down. They made it very tough for us, and credit to them for a strong tournament."

Focus Turns to Egypt Showdown

Next up is Egypt - a team buoyed by home support and fresh from a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Ghana. Ouahbi acknowledged the magnitude of the task ahead.

"Egypt are a well-structured team with individual quality. We know what's at stake, but we'll give it everything. These are the moments players live for," he said.

Man-of-the-Match Ilias Boumassaoudi echoed his coach's determination. "I'm honoured to have helped the team reach this level. Now we want to go further. We're ready for Egypt."