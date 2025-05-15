Africa: DR Congo U20 Coach Bukasa Steps Down After Elimination, Leaves Legacy of Progress

DR Congo's U-20 national team coach, Guy Bukasa, has stepped down following his side's elimination from the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025.

The Leopards suffered a narrow 1-0 extra-time defeat to South Africa in Ismailia, ending their hopes of a maiden semi-final appearance and qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Bukasa confirmed that he would not be continuing in his role after two years in charge.

"There will be no future for me in this category. I'll stop here," Bukasa said in a report on AfricaSoccer.com.

"I thank those who believed in us - the Federation, the government, and everyone who supported this journey."

Bukasa's decision draws the curtain on a tenure that saw DR Congo make strides at youth level despite the disappointment in Egypt.

The 44-year-old coach, appointed to reinvigorate a stagnant youth system, oversaw a significant improvement in structure, tactical discipline, and player development.

Under his watch, the Leopards returned to the U-20 AFCON after a 12-year absence and advanced past the group stage in one of the tournament's most competitive pools.

A Sense of Fulfilment Despite Early Exit

Despite the painful elimination, Bukasa expressed pride in his squad, particularly the effort and maturity shown by the young players during the competition.

"These boys, these 24 soldiers, gave everything," he said.

"Even those who couldn't make the final squad were part of the journey. They followed strict discipline and showed commitment on and off the pitch."

The DR Congo U20s battled through Group C, holding Ghana 1-1, beating Central African Republic 3-1, and narrowly losing to Senegal 2-0.

Their performance showed promise, but the defeat to South Africa in extra time highlighted the thin margins that define knockout football.

A Void to Fill for Congolese Football

Bukasa's departure now leaves the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFA) with the challenge of identifying a new leader to steer the team through upcoming qualifiers for the African Games and the next U-20 AFCON.

His exit also reignites discussions about the long-term development of youth football in DR Congo, a country known for producing elite football talent but lacking consistency in youth competitions.

Bukasa acknowledged this structural gap: "In our country, youth football isn't yet embedded in our sporting culture. We tried to change that. Unfortunately, it stops here for me."

While the coach may be stepping away, many hope the foundations he laid will endure and that the Leopards' next generation can build on this progress.