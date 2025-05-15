Rwanda: What Stood Out in the Volleyball League?

The 2024/25 volleyball season which concluded in Kigali over the weekend was nothing short of a roller-coaster.

APR lifted their 11th championship in men's league, and Police WVC claimed their first title since joining the the women's league three seasons ago.

The season, which commenced on October 18, 2024, saw Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) club start strong with a win over league debutants Kepler WVC. Interestingly, the two teams later met in the third-place match after losing semifinals to APR and Police respectively.

Times Sport presents to you five key talking points from the 2024/25 volleyball season.

New talents light up the game

The just-concluded volleyball season witnessed several young talents introducing themselves to top tier volleyball. Kepler VC welcomed Leon Fidele Mugisha Ruzindana, while Police VC added the promising players Patrick Ishimwe to their ranks. Both players are fresh high school graduates from Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare.

16-year-old a middle blocker Sandrine Uwiragiye now plies her trade at Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) while also studying at Groupe Scolaire Du Mont Kigali (APACE); REG also have 18-year-old left attacker Fabrice Iradukunda who currently studies at Saint Joseph Nyamirambo.

All these are young players who showed that their future in volleyball is promising.

A season to forget for Gisagara and Kepler

Gisagara had over the past seasons established their status as one of the most feared clubs in Rwanda volleyball.

A few, or none, would write them off from the favorites to win the title before the season would even start.

Surprisingly, the Southern Province-based club, which last won the title during the 2022/23 season, experienced one of their worst seasons ever as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in a row.

The club experienced a massive exodus during which several key players like Samuel Niyonshima and setter Paul Akan who both moved to APR while others left for other clubs. Gisagara have failed to bounced back ever since.

Meanwhile, Kepler, which was introduced first in the 2023/24 league, managed to reach the finals last season despite being defeated by APR and claiming the runner-up spot.

Their disappointing season may be partly blamed on injuries of their top players like left attacker David Evarist Neeke and opposite hitter Iddi Alhasan Imoro who both missed the entire season.

The absence of left attacker Yves Mutabazi who missed the majority of season through illness was also hugely felt.

With these key absences from the squad, the least Kepler could do was reaching the playoffs.

Impactful transfers won APR, Police WVC championships

Both Police (men and women) were so active on the transfer market as they looked to win both trophies. The returns of Kenyan opposite hitter Elphas Makuto to the men's team and Sande Melidinah Nemali to the women's side was a sure deal as the two players made their impact noticed, especially during the playoffs.

Sande steered her team to their first trophy since the club's inception in 2022 and her performance saw her named best attacker and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season.

Makuto, a former Kenya Prisons Volleyball Club player, also returned to the Police club he previously played for in 2023. He did a meticulous job by leading the team to the final before they lost to APR in the decisive match.

He was also named the best attacker of the season.

Hatumimana's last laugh with a title

Christian Hatumimana justified his decision to leave local volleyball governing body's office as the executive director by winning the title with Police women's club.

The veteran coach had waited for so long to win the title which was missing on his coaching CV and he realized his dream when he beat APR in the final to win the championship.

With the trophy, his long-time volleyball service in various roles define a true legend of the game he is.

Kepler's impressive debut season

It seemed impossible for Kepler to make it in the playoffs in the women's volleyball league. But, against all odds, they presented tremendous challenge to the heavyweights and pushed themselves into the top four.

Sharing the team's ambitions before the start of the regular season, club head coach Florien Siborurema told Times Sport that their goal was not merely to participate, but also possibly win the trophy.

"I understand we are a new team, but that doesn't mean we can't compete at the highest level. My focus is on building a cohesive and competitive team while improving the performance of our younger players," he said.

What followed looked like a miracle to many when Kepler closed the regular season sitting in the fourth place which earned them a spot in the playoffs.

It wasn't a straight path as they fell short against APR in the semi-finals but the just-concluded season has left them inspired to return even stronger next season.