Somalia: Sodma Commissioner Attends Nairobi Meeting to Address Climate Change and Displacement Challenges

15 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mr. Mahmoud Moalim Abdulle, Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), has recently taken part in a high-level meeting in Nairobi aimed at tackling the growing challenges of climate change and displacement in the Horn of Africa. The gathering convened experts, Somali federal government representatives, policymakers, senior SODMA officials, and other key stakeholders.

The discussions primarily focused on enhancing mechanisms to collect, analyze, and disseminate data on both internally displaced persons (IDPs) and cross-border displacement.

Key areas of focus included strengthening early warning systems, implementing proactive early response strategies, and boosting community resilience in the face of climate-induced shocks such as droughts, floods, and other natural hazards.

A major highlight of the forum was the emphasis on the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)--a vital tool that helps track population movements and informs evidence-based planning and emergency response.

Commissioner Abdulle's participation signals Somalia's continued commitment to collaborating with regional and international partners in addressing climate-related displacement and humanitarian crises.

The meeting also underscored the need for integrated, cross-border solutions to protect vulnerable populations before, during, and after climate events. By actively engaging in such forums, Somalia aims to strengthen its disaster preparedness and response systems and ensure that affected communities receive timely and appropriate support.

