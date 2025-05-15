Gambia's Auditor General Modou Appointed Chair of API

Modou Ceesay, Auditor General of The Gambia's National Audit Office (NAO), has been appointed as the first Chairperson of the Governing Council of the African Professionalization Initiative (API), a continental body championing ethical, competent, and accountable public service.

The appointment, effective 5 May 2025, marks a milestone in the API's mission to build a future-ready and high-performing public sector across Africa. API's vision is "an African public sector sustainably capacitated with competent, ethical and influential professionals who support accountability, transparency and good financial governance."

Ceesay's appointment comes at a critical time when the demand for trusted and capable public servants is growing amid increasing public expectations for better governance and transparency. API is responding to this demand by offering practical learning programmes that empower public sector professionals--from junior accountants to senior auditors--with the skills needed to lead with integrity and effectiveness.

In a statement announcing the appointment, API described Ceesay as a "proven reformer and respected voice in public sector transformation," commending his leadership in governance reforms within The Gambia and across Africa.

"Modou Ceesay isn't just leading change -- he is the change," said the API Chief Executive Officer. "His vision, track record, and relentless drive make him the ideal Chair to steer API's ambitious agenda forward."

As Auditor General, Ceesay has led transformative public financial reforms in The Gambia that have elevated ethical standards and promoted citizen-focused service delivery. His efforts in establishing The Gambia's Memorandum of Understanding with API, onboarding learners, and fostering strategic partnerships have been recognised as exemplary across the continent.

Reacting to his appointment, Ceesay expressed both pride and a deep sense of responsibility. "As I take on the role of First Chairperson of the Governing Council of the African Professionalization Initiative, I feel honoured for the responsibility bestowed on me and the trust," he said.

He emphasised that professionalising the public sector is not merely a goal but a necessity. "Public servants need to be equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to serve the public effectively. Professionalisation is crucial in shaping the future of governance in the country," he stated.

Ceesay outlined his commitment to investing in training programmes, promoting best practices aligned with international standards, and motivating public servants to embrace change, personal growth, and professional development. He noted that NAO staff have already benefited significantly from API's learning programmes, which have enhanced their skills and knowledge.

"With the support of my team, we are committed to promoting effective governance, better service delivery, and enhanced public trust. These can be achieved by investing in the professionalisation of the workforce, building expertise in various fields, and enhancing participation, performance, and productivity," he said.

He concluded by affirming that his vision as Chair of the API Governing Council extends beyond The Gambia and aims to contribute to a stronger, more professional, and more accountable public sector across the African continent.

