East Africa: Cartels Blamed for Inflated Fertilizer, Cooking Oil Prices in Kenya, Comesa

15 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Cartels and market concentration are driving up the cost of essential goods like fertilizer and cooking oil in Kenya, according to a new report by the COMESA Competition Commission.

The report, part of a wider investigation across East and Southern Africa, says Kenyan agro-dealers are applying excessive markups on fertilizer, keeping prices high despite a global drop in input costs.

"African agri-food markets are not working," the report notes, citing high consumer prices, low producer earnings, and persistent import dependence as key structural failures.

In the edible oils market, the Commission found that Kenyans pay nearly double the production and input costs before VAT, with the margin differences particularly stark in urban areas.

"These pricing distortions are undermining farmers and punishing consumers," the report states, pointing to inefficiencies in transport, storage, and distribution systems as aggravating factors.

The Commission is calling on member states to tighten market surveillance, overhaul trade regulations, and dismantle non-tariff barriers distorting regional food markets.

The findings come as calls intensify to reform agricultural pricing and support smallholder farmers, who remain vital to food security across the continent.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.