Ethiopia: ONLF Accuses Nebe, Somali Region Authorities of 'Orchestrated Leadership Takeover' - Warns Attempt to Provoke Party Into Armed Conflict

The Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has accused the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and the Somali Regional Administration of orchestrating what it described as "a state-orchestrated takeover" of its leadership, warning that the interference not only threatens the 2018 Peace Agreement signed with the federal government, but is also "a calculated attempt to provoke ONLF into armed conflict."

In a statement released on 14 May from its headquarters in Jigjiga, the ONLF's Executive Committee said the party is facing "a politically motivated, institutionally coordinated campaign" aimed at "dismantling ONLF's democratically elected leadership, Central Committee, and constitutional structure." The group said the effort is "not a mere technical dispute," but an attempt to "undermine ONLF's legitimacy" and "distract from the Ethiopian government's failure to uphold" the peace deal.

The statement claims the campaign is being led "by NEBE in collaboration with the Somali Regional Administration" and aims to "install loyalists" in the region to "neutralize ONLF as a political force." It described the strategy as "reckless," saying it "threatens to destabilize the region and risks reigniting conflict."

ONLF also said it is facing pressure from a group it described as "surrogate," which reportedly declared that the party's regional offices are "not allowed" to operate and instructed members to work under its structure. ONLF said the declaration "has no legal basis" and violates rights guaranteed under international instruments, including Articles 21 and 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, and Article 13 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Previously, a rival group had announced to have removed Abdirahman Mahdi as chair of ONLF and appointed Abdikarim Sheikh Muse as acting chairman. ONLF rejected the move, describing it as "fraudulent" and "state-orchestrated," and warned it constituted a "grave breach" of the peace agreement.

The group also outlined what it called a "history of interference" dating back to 2019. It said NEBE rejected the outcome of its Godey Congress held in November 2019, citing "missing documents," even though, according to ONLF, all required paperwork had been submitted, including NEBE's own registry entries.

It further alleged that NEBE had "selectively recognized" earlier congresses, including the Qabridahare Congress in July 2019, which ONLF said was "temporary" and intended only for registration purposes. "When ONLF held its full congress in Godey four months later," the group said, "NEBE ignored the results and continued to refer to the outdated Qabridahare by-laws."

In 2021, ONLF said it expelled 22 members and suspended seven others over allegations of "collaborating with the Prosperity Party and regional security forces" and "participating in an illegal coup attempt against ONLF's Chairman." Despite receiving what the group described as "full reports" from its disciplinary committee, ONLF said NEBE "refused to recognize the expulsions," thereby violating both ONLF's internal statutes and provisions under Proclamation 1162/2019.

ONLF accused NEBE of "imposing individuals" into leadership roles, stating that "Ahmed Yassin was installed as Deputy Chairman in 2021" and "Abdikarin Sheikh Muse in 2024," without ONLF's consent. The group said the appointments violated Article 5 of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which affirms the right of political parties to determine their internal structure.

In what it described as a recent escalation, ONLF said NEBE had "fabricated a CC-member crisis" in April 2025 by recognizing a list of 60 individuals it claimed had suspended the party's chairman and planned to call a new congress. ONLF said its own investigation found that "21 of the signatories had been expelled in 2021," "eight had resigned," "four were active members of the Prosperity Party," and "15 were never Central Committee members."

"This is nothing more than an attempt to dismantle ONLF's legitimate leadership and replace it with political loyalists," the group said.

ONLF said it "rejects the fabricated list," "denounces NEBE's unlawful collaboration," and "affirms the legitimacy of the Godey Congress and the 2023 CC Plenary." It also stated that it "holds the Ethiopian government fully responsible for any destabilization or conflict resulting from these actions."

The statement concluded with a call for international intervention, urging actors including the United Nations and the African Union to "hold Ethiopia accountable for violations of peace and political rights" and to "impose consequences for continued aggression."