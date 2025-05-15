Uganda: Double Win for Absa Bank Uganda At 2025 Global Banking and Finance Awards

Kampala — Absa Bank Uganda has been honoured with two prestigious accolades, "Best CSR Bank Uganda" and "Best Community Engagement ESG Initiative in Uganda", at the 2025 Global Banking and Finance Awards.

These awards recognise Absa Bank Uganda's broad and sustained impact across key areas, including the One Million Trees Initiative aimed at mitigating climate change by planting one million trees in Uganda by 2025; the annual Absa KH3 7 Hills Run in support of girl-child education; youth skilling through the Absa "ReadyToWork" programme; and emergency response to the Kiteezi landslide disaster. The bank was also recognized for their financial inclusion and literacy programmes.

Now a three-time recipient of the "Best CSR Bank" award (previous wins in 2022 and 2024), this marks Absa Bank Uganda's first win in the ESG category for Community Engagement.

Speaking on the recognition, David Wandera, Managing Director at Absa Bank Uganda, said, "Our business priorities are deeply linked to our responsibility to support inclusive growth, climate resilience, and ethical practices that serve our communities. This recognition affirms our commitment to creating long-term, sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

"Absa Bank Uganda's recognition as Best CSR Bank Uganda for the second consecutive year and Best Community Engagement ESG Initiative Uganda 2025 reflects the bank's sustained commitment to long term impact through education, environmental stewardship, and youth empowerment. This dedication is clearly demonstrated through standout programs -- from large-scale tree planting and support for girls' education to its 'ReadytoWork' skills initiatives."

"These achievements continue to set the bank apart as a leader in sustainable community engagement," said Wanda Rich, Editor, Global Banking & Finance Review. "We look forward to seeing how Absa Bank Uganda continues to drive meaningful change in the years ahead."

The bank's ESG-aligned strategy, anchored in its ambition of being a force for good, focuses on four key pillars: financial inclusion, diversity, equity and inclusion, climate action, and community empowerment.

In 2024, Absa extended sh38 billion in green financing, including affordable loans to commercial riders for the acquisition of electric motorcycles, supporting both income generation and green mobility.

The 2024 Absa KH3 7 Hills Run raised UGX 300 million, helping to keep over 7,278 girls in school by funding sanitation facilities, menstrual hygiene support, and educational bursaries across Uganda. Additionally, the bank spent sh76 billion in 2024 on local procurement, supporting Ugandan businesses and driving economic resilience.

Helen Nangonzi Basuuta, Marketing and Customer Experience Director at Absa Uganda, expressed pride in the team's collective efforts, "These awards are a celebration of our people--our staff, our partners, and our communities. We remain committed to deepening our impact because everyone's story matters."