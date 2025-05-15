Uganda: Ubos - Uganda's Poverty Rate Declines to 16.1 Percent, but Regional Disparities Persist

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) today unveiled the findings of the Uganda National Household Survey (UNHS) 2023/24 at Hotel Africana, revealing significant improvements in poverty reduction alongside persistent challenges in education, healthcare, and employment.

The report was officially launched by Amos Lugoloobi, Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Planning), UBOS Chief Statistician (Executive Director) Chris N. Mukiza, and other senior government officials.

Poverty reduction

The survey indicates that Uganda has made notable progress in poverty alleviation, with the national poverty rate declining to 16.1 percent, equivalent to approximately 7 million people living below the absolute poverty line of US$1 per day.

This marks a significant improvement from the 20.3 percent recorded in the 2019/20 survey. However, stark disparities remain between rural and urban areas, with rural poverty standing at 19.4 percent compared to urban poverty at 10.3 percent.

Karamoja remains the most affected region, with 74.2 percent of its population, or about 937,500 people, living in poverty. Other regions with high poverty rates include Bukedi (29.9 percent, or 718,400 people) and Teso (29.8 percent, or 709,100 people). In contrast, Kampala reported the lowest poverty rate at just 1.1 percent, representing 19,200 individuals.

During the launch, Lugoloobi acknowledged the progress but emphasized the need for targeted interventions in high-poverty regions to ensure inclusive growth. (READ THE THE FULL REPORT click here)

Education findings

The report highlights an increase in primary school enrollment, with the national gross enrollment rate rising to 119.5 percent. Rural areas recorded a higher rate of 121.2 percent, while urban areas stood at 116.3 percent. Gender parity in primary education has nearly been achieved, with boys at 119.9 percent and girls at 119.0 percent.

However, secondary school enrollment has seen a concerning decline, dropping to 33.6 percent nationally from 36.8 percent in the previous survey. Rural areas lag significantly behind, with only 26.0 percent enrollment compared to 46.9 percent in urban centers. Boys slightly outperform girls in secondary education, with enrollment rates of 34.1 percent and 33.2 percent, respectively.

Mukiza attributed the drop in secondary enrollment to economic pressures that force many children into the labor market instead of continuing their education.

Joseph Enyimu, Commissioner for Economic Dev't Policy & Research @mofped_U, representing the PS/ST, commended UBOS for producing reliable, policy-relevant data. "The UNHS is a continental benchmark, essential for accountability, planning and economic decision-making."

-- UBOS Uganda Bureau of Statistics (@StatisticsUg) May 15, 2025

Healthcare performance

Access to healthcare has improved, with 82 percent of those who fell ill seeking medical care, while 12 percent did not seek treatment. Among those who avoided care, 46.9 percent cited mild illness as the reason, while 15.7 percent reported lack of funds as a barrier.

Private clinics remain the most utilized healthcare providers, serving 54 percent of patients, followed by government hospitals and health centers at 27 percent. The survey also noted improved accessibility, with 86 percent of households now located within 5 kilometers of a health facility.

Employment numbers

The labor market remains heavily reliant on agriculture, which employs 55 percent of rural workers. Urban areas, meanwhile, show greater diversity, with 47.3 percent employed in the services sector and 12.6 percent in industry.

The report underscores the need for increased investment in rural education, healthcare affordability, and job creation to sustain poverty reduction and bridge regional disparities, experts, that included Sarah Ssewanyana, the Executive Director of Economic Policy Research Centre at Makerere University, and Joseph Enyimu, a Commissioner of Economic Development, Policy & Research Department at the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development, said.