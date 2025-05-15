Kenya: Court Extends Musician Ringtone's Detention in Sh50mn Property Fraud Case

Nairobi — The court has extended the detention of musician Alex Apoko, widely known as Ringtone, until Monday, pending a pre-bail report in connection with a Sh50 million property fraud case.

Ringtone and his co-accused, Alfred Juma Ayora, were arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego on Thursday, where they denied three charges brought against them by the prosecution.

The two are accused of unlawfully taking possession of a property belonging to Teresia Athiambo Odhiambo, an offence allegedly committed on February 28, 2023.

According to court documents, Ringtone is said to have sworn a false affidavit at the law firm of S.M. Katonya Advocates, claiming to have owned the property for over 20 years.

The prosecution informed the court that the affidavit was used in a case filed before the Environment and Land Court in support of the disputed ownership.

Magistrate Alego directed that a pre-bail report be prepared to guide the court on appropriate bail and bond terms for the accused.

The duo was ordered detained at Capital Hill Police Station and will be produced in court on May 19.