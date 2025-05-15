Nigeria: Customs Denies Allegation of Poisoned Rice Linked to Multiple Deaths in Lagos

15 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday & Ola Sukomi

...Labels Claims as Baseless and Misleading

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command has debunked widespread allegations that it seized and distributed bags of poisoned rice, allegedly leading to multiple deaths, including that of a soldier in Badagry, Lagos State.

In a statement issued by Isah Sulaiman, the Customs Public Relations Officer for the Seme Area Command, the NCS described the narrative as "false, misleading, and entirely baseless."

The circulating reports claimed that the Seme Area Command had confiscated and released bags of rice without the knowledge of the supposed owner, who allegedly invoked traditional powers that led to fatal consequences.

Reacting to the claims, Sulaiman categorically stated that the Command adheres strictly to the Nigeria Customs Service's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the disposal of seized goods, guided by transparency, due process, and adherence to legal frameworks.

"The Command wishes to categorically state that this narrative is entirely false, misleading, and does not reflect the reality of the matter," Sulaiman said.

Sulaiman further emphasized that there had been no incidents within the Command's jurisdiction or among its personnel that support the claim of deaths resulting from rice consumption. He condemned those spreading the allegations, accusing them of malicious misinformation under the guise of journalism.

"Unfortunately, some unscrupulous elements wearing the garment of journalism have chosen to disinform members of the public with baseless, fictitious, and malicious accusations," he added.

The Seme Area Command urged the public to disregard the fabricated story and avoid spreading false information that could incite fear or tarnish the reputation of security agencies.

The Command, under the leadership of Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, PhD, reaffirmed its commitment to revenue generation, anti-smuggling efforts, and facilitating legitimate trade in strict compliance with government policies and legal standards.

