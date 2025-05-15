Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire Opposition Figure Reclaims Party Leadership Ahead of Court Ruling

Tidjane Thiam was re-elected as head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party on Wednesday, just days after resigning from the role - and despite being barred from running in the country's presidential election.

Thiam had quit as leader of the Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire (PDCI) on Sunday, but was the sole candidate when the party held an extraordinary congress on Wednesday to pick a new president.

"In the interest of the party, I've decided to place my mandate as president of the party in your hands, the activists," he said after resigning, in a speech posted on social media early on Monday.

He received 99.77 percent of the vote.

Political tensions remain high in Côte d'Ivoire as several opposition figures have been ruled ineligible to stand in the presidential election scheduled for 25 October.

Thiam was removed from the electoral list in April. A court ruled that the 62-year-old lost his Ivorian nationality when he became a French citizen in 1987.

Battle for the presidency

Presidential candidates in Côte d'Ivoire are not allowed to hold dual citizenship. Thiam, who was born in the country, renounced his French citizenship in March to enable his run for the top job.

He is also facing a legal challenge over his first election as party leader in December 2023. The case, brought by party activist Valérie Yapo, argues that Thiam was still a French citizen at the time and therefore ineligible to lead the PDCI.

The court is expected to examine the case on Thursday.

Thiam has not returned to Côte d'Ivoire for more than a month.

"Thiam has left to come back stronger. Now that he is exclusively Ivorian, he can calmly take back leadership of the PDCI," said political analyst Geoffroy Julien Kouao.

But he added: "It will be difficult for him to be eligible for the presidential election on 25 October" - since he is no longer on the electoral roll and no updates are scheduled before the vote.

Three other opposition figures have also been excluded from the race due to past convictions, including former president Laurent Gbagbo.

The former mayor of Abidjan, Vincent Toh Bi Irié, announced his candidacy on Wednesday.

President Alassane Ouattara, who has been in office since 2011, has not said whether he will run again. The 83-year-old has said he is keen to "continue serving my country".

Ivorian authorities say the decisions are made by an independent judiciary and deny any political interference in the electoral process.

(with AFP)