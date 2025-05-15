Namibia: Pohamba Calls for End to Angolan Child Labour in Namibia

15 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba has expressed concern over Angolan children missing out on an education as they are employed as cattle herders in Namibia.

Speaking at the Namibia University of Science and Technology graduation ceremony at Eenhana, he called for an end to this practice.

"Angolan children are brought to Namibia to look after goats and cattle while our own children are at school. Can we not end this situation?" Pohamba said, highlighting the lack of schools in southern Angola.

He suggested consulting with president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to address this issue with Angolan leadership.

Pohamba highlighted the importance of education as a tool for transforming lives, communities and nations. He urged institutions of higher learning to avoid denying registration to those unable to afford tuition.

"Can a country truly thrive if the doors of knowledge remain closed to the less fortunate? We must view investment in education not as a cost, but as a foundation for economic growth, social justice, and national development," he stated.

