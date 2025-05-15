Gambia: Ex President Jammeh's Assets and Its Controversies and Outcome

The moral authority to change a government could only be enhanced by preventing recurrence of its mistakes. A report by Mustapha Darboe alleges lack of transparency, accountability and impropriety in handling the forfeited assets of Ex-President Jammeh led to a public outcry. Attempts by concerned persons to amplify the allegations and motivate the government to take speedy action ensued, giving rise to arrests and social tension.

The National Assembly decided to hold an emergency session to consider constituting a committee of inquiry, comprising members of parties across the political divide and female representatives to inquire into the sale and disposal of the forfeited assets of Ex-President Jammeh, and submit their report to the plenary session of the National Assembly within four months.

The President has also addressed the nation indicating that the matter had been discussed by cabinet. He promised to do everything necessary to get to the bottom of the matter.

He indicated that it was the decision of cabinet to open an inquiry, but noted that duplication should be avoided since the National Assembly are engaged in such inquiry and the National Audit Office is to audit the accounts.

He promised that once the National Assembly and the National Audit Office submit their reports, the government will act without delay.

The country will be waiting for the outcome. It is anticipated that effort will be made to put an end to the case of those arrested in connection with the incident.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!