Gambia: Ex President Jammeh's Assets and Its Controversies and Outcome

15 May 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The moral authority to change a government could only be enhanced by preventing recurrence of its mistakes. A report by Mustapha Darboe alleges lack of transparency, accountability and impropriety in handling the forfeited assets of Ex-President Jammeh led to a public outcry. Attempts by concerned persons to amplify the allegations and motivate the government to take speedy action ensued, giving rise to arrests and social tension.

The National Assembly decided to hold an emergency session to consider constituting a committee of inquiry, comprising members of parties across the political divide and female representatives to inquire into the sale and disposal of the forfeited assets of Ex-President Jammeh, and submit their report to the plenary session of the National Assembly within four months.

The President has also addressed the nation indicating that the matter had been discussed by cabinet. He promised to do everything necessary to get to the bottom of the matter.

He indicated that it was the decision of cabinet to open an inquiry, but noted that duplication should be avoided since the National Assembly are engaged in such inquiry and the National Audit Office is to audit the accounts.

He promised that once the National Assembly and the National Audit Office submit their reports, the government will act without delay.

The country will be waiting for the outcome. It is anticipated that effort will be made to put an end to the case of those arrested in connection with the incident.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.