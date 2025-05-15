Africa: Warmest Decade On Record Leaves Trail of Misery Across Africa

12 May 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

These trends have consequences. The apocalypse is not in the future - it is unfolding now, and history has a long memory.

For decades, there have been warnings that Africa, the world's poorest continent, was the most vulnerable to climate change caused mostly by the burning of fossil fuels up north.

Those forecasts are now a grim reality, a point starkly underscored in the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO's) just released State of the Climate in Africa 2024 report.

The past decade has been the warmest on record globally and Africa has been no exception, with a trail of misery from drought to deluge left in its wake.

"Extreme weather and climate change impacts are hitting every single aspect of socioeconomic development in Africa and exacerbating hunger, insecurity and displacement," the WMO said.

"The year 2024 was the warmest or second-warmest year, depending on the dataset ... Sea-surface temperatures around the continent were at record levels, with particularly rapid warming in the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. Marine heatwaves impacted the biggest area since measurements started in 1993."

The sea-surface temperature spike was from January to April and covered an area of nearly 30 million square kilometres. This state...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.