Africa: Warmest Decade On Record Leaves Trail of Misery Across Africa

These trends have consequences. The apocalypse is not in the future - it is unfolding now, and history has a long memory.

For decades, there have been warnings that Africa, the world's poorest continent, was the most vulnerable to climate change caused mostly by the burning of fossil fuels up north.

Those forecasts are now a grim reality, a point starkly underscored in the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO's) just released State of the Climate in Africa 2024 report.

The past decade has been the warmest on record globally and Africa has been no exception, with a trail of misery from drought to deluge left in its wake.

"Extreme weather and climate change impacts are hitting every single aspect of socioeconomic development in Africa and exacerbating hunger, insecurity and displacement," the WMO said.

"The year 2024 was the warmest or second-warmest year, depending on the dataset ... Sea-surface temperatures around the continent were at record levels, with particularly rapid warming in the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. Marine heatwaves impacted the biggest area since measurements started in 1993."

The sea-surface temperature spike was from January to April and covered an area of nearly 30 million square kilometres. This state...