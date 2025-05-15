South Africa: Holistic Wealth Management - Balancing Family Support, Growth, and Legacy Planning

Cape Town — South Africans in their mid-30s to 50s are navigating some of the most financially demanding years of their lives, caught between raising children, supporting ageing parents, and preparing for retirement. This generation, often referred to as the "sandwich generation", requires nuanced financial planning and disciplined decision-making, according to leading wealth manager Citadel.

"By midlife, many individuals have achieved professional success and are earning more than ever before, yet their financial responsibilities often outgrow their salaries," says Jodi Suchard, Advisory Partner at Citadel. "Managing debt, saving for the future, supporting dependents, living well, and planning your legacy requires a holistic and well-considered wealth strategy."

In the second episode of The Wealth Journey podcast, Suchard and Seugnet Moggee, Fiduciary Partner at Citadel, unpack the unique wealth challenges faced by midlife professionals and offer practical guidance on how to protect their family's financial well-being.

Avoid Lifestyle Inflation - Prioritise Financial Resilience

"As your income increases, it's tempting to upgrade your lifestyle," says Suchard. "But we urge individuals to stay grounded. Pay off debt quickly, maintain consistent savings, and live within your means. Our goal is for clients to reach a point at which they work because they want to,...