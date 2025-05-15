South Africa: Public Works Minister to Engage Key Stakeholders At Nampo Agricultural Expo

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson will today attend one of the largest agricultural exhibitions under private ownership in the southern hemisphere, NAMPO, in Bothaville, Free State.

During his visit, he will meet with key role-players in the grain and agricultural sectors, including AgriSA and Grain SA, and will also participate in a panel discussion on the implications of the Expropriation Bill, alongside other sector stakeholders.

Grain SA's NAMPO Harvest Day is one of the largest agricultural exhibitions under private ownership in the southern hemisphere and it takes place annually, just outside of the town of Bothaville, in the Free State province of South Africa.

The first NAMPO Harvest Day was held in 1967, on the farm, Donkerhoek, near Bloemfontein, and was attended by 200 producers.

Thereafter the Harvest Day was held on various farms until the size of the event started necessitating a more permanent venue. In 1974 the NAMPO Harvest Day was therefore established on a permanent terrain outside Bothaville, which is today known as NAMPO Park.

Grain SA's NAMPO enables producers and other role players in the agricultural industry to experience the latest technology and products on offer in the farming industry first-hand and on one terrain.

The NAMPO Harvest Day also offers producers the opportunity to obtain knowledge from experts in their various agricultural fields by means of debating and discussion panels.

A unique aspect of the NAMPO is that it is a multifaceted presentation that offers a wide spectrum to the producer, whilst other exhibitions normally only focus on specific areas of agriculture.

The products and services that are displayed by the more than 750 exhibitors, establish the NAMPO Harvest Day as a diversified trade exhibition, which offers producers the opportunity to compare a wide variety of products and services and in so doing, enables them to make informed decisions.

NAMPO also offers producers high level exhibitions with direct access to a multitude of specialists and experts in various fields.