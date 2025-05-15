South Africa: North West Farmers Called to Register On Farmer Database

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is calling on farmers across the province to step forward and take part in shaping the future of agriculture by registering their farming enterprises on the department's official farmer database.

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, is championing the initiative as a vital move toward preparing the sector for the next wave of skilled agricultural professionals.

"This is more than just a registration process," Sambatha said. "It's about opening doors for young people who are ready to make their mark in agriculture."

The database, managed by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), is designed to build a detailed and inclusive picture of farming activity in the province. More importantly, it will serve as the backbone of the department's 2025/2026 internship programme, where registered farms will double as training grounds for qualified agricultural graduates.

"Farmer participation is key to the success of this programme. We want to see every farm become a platform for growth, not only for its productivity but also for nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders," said Sambatha.

By registering, farmers will not only gain access to support services but also have the opportunity to host and mentor motivated young interns eager to apply their knowledge and bring new ideas into the sector.

"By registering, farmers are helping shape the sector's future, offering mentorship, and gaining access to motivated interns, who bring fresh skills and innovation to the field," Sambatha said.

The internship programme aims to bridge the gap between academic training and real-world experience, giving graduates hands-on learning opportunities, while boosting the capacity of participating farms.

Farmers are advised to complete the registration form with care, ensuring that all information provided is accurate and up to date. The department has assured that all submitted data will be kept strictly confidential and used solely to enhance planning and improve support services across the province.

Registration is quick and can be done online via the department's official website at https://dard.nwpg.gov.za/. For assistance, farmers can also contact their nearest agricultural office.

This initiative is part of a broader provincial push to build a sustainable, inclusive, and skills-driven agricultural economy rooted in innovation, collaboration, and the strategic development of human capital.