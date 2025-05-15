South Africa: Criminal Investigation Into Corruption Allegations At Mthatha High Court

15 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police have launched an investigation into allegations of corruption at the Mthatha High Court in the Eastern Cape.

This after reports that officials at the court are allegedly embroiled in a bribery scheme - soliciting payments from advocates to perform tasks already within the ambit of their jobs, including finding files that have seemingly gone missing, transcriptions and allocating dates for trial.

According to the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ), Chief Justice Mandisa Maya visited the court on Monday and met with Acting Judge President of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Judge Zamani Nhlangulela, on Tuesday.

"The Chief Justice received a briefing on the ongoing investigation by the OCJ pertaining to allegations of corruption the department first became aware of in December 2024.

"In this regard, the Chief Justice was assured a case had been opened with the South African Police Service and that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [the Hawks] had launched an enquiry into the matter. This process is running concurrently with internal investigations by the department," the OCJ said.

The Chief Justice has also requested the expedited implementation of the Court Online System in the Eastern Cape in a bid to protecting the integrity of the court.

"The Chief Justice has requested that the implementation of a Court Online System - an end-to-end e-filing, digital case management and evidence management system - in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court be expedited.

"The Court Online System is currently being rolled out by the OCJ in all Superior Courts and will be implemented in the Eastern Cape Division within the next month. The operationalisation of the system will have the effect of protecting the integrity of court operations, enhancing access to justice, minimising manual processes and curbing the allegations of improprieties," the OCJ said.

The OCJ said it is currently working to "review and strengthen internal controls" in the Eastern Cape Division in a bid to "safeguard the credibility of the court through the prevention and early detection of fraud and corruption".

"The OCJ affirms that integrity and ethical behaviour are at the heart of its operations, guided by the department's Fraud Prevention and Anti-Corruption Policy. The organisation is committed to maintaining the highest standards of ethical conduct, acting with honesty and being accountable to the public.

"The organisation treats complaints on alleged acts of fraud and corruption with the seriousness they deserve. The leadership of the OCJ will spare no effort, within its delegated powers, to prevent, detect, punish and eradicate wrongdoing in the organisation," the OCJ said.

