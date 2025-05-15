South Africa: SA Launches the Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum

Yesterday marked a milestone in South Africa's fight against corruption with the inaugural meeting of the Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (WSACF).

The WSACF is based on Pillar Six of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which emphasises the protection of vulnerable sectors and the enhancement of integrity management and anti-corruption mechanisms.

This pillar aims to reduce corruption and unethical behaviour in the sectors most at risk by implementing effective risk management strategies and establishing consequences for non-compliance.

The initiative aligns with Priority Three of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG), which seeks to enhance and mobilise the inclusive participation of the public sector, private sector, civil society, and academia to prevent and combat corruption.

The WSACF is a strategic intervention aimed at developing tailored solutions to address corruption risks in the water sector.

By adopting a risk-based approach, the forum will focus on investigation, prevention, and enforcement to safeguard South Africa's water resources, which are essential for sustainable development.

"The establishment of the forum follows the findings from 14 Special Investigating Unit (SIU) proclamations related to the Department of Water and Sanitation. With eight investigations completed and five still active, the need for a coordinated anti-corruption response in water management has never been clearer," the Special Investigating Unit said in a statement.

"The inaugural meeting follows the 15th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, held in Cape Town from May 5-9, 2025," the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said.

During the conference, chairpersonship of the association transitioned from Ghana to South Africa, with Advocate Andy Mothibi of the SIU assuming the role for 2025-2026.

The theme was: "Enhancing Inclusive Participation of State and Non-State Actors to Prevent and Combat Corruption", highlighting the need for collaboration in the fight against corruption.

The WSACF also aligns itself with the goals of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, which focuses on water security and sustainable development.

It also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of clean water and sanitation for everyone.

The forum brings together a broad coalition of stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, Chapter 9 institutions, civil society organisations and water activists, the public sector, regulators, traditional and religious leaders, organised labout and water conservation and environmental groups.

This collaborative model strengthens accountability, closes gaps, and implements measurable and actionable prevention plans. Importantly, the forum will also hold anti-corruption agencies accountable, ensuring transparency and effectiveness in their operations.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, called for and welcomed the establishment of the WSACF.