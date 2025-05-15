South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Undertake Working Visit to the U.S.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a working visit to the United States of America from 19 to 22 May 2025, the Presidency has announced.

During the visit, President Ramaphosa is expected to meet with United States President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC, on Wednesday.

According to the Presidency, the much-anticipated high-level engagement will focus on a range of bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The Presidency said the visit provides a platform to reset and strengthen the strategic partnership between South Africa and the United States.

The visit comes shortly after a group of 49 Afrikaners left South Africa for the US, claiming that they were victims of "genocide" and sought refugee status.

The South African government has expressed serious concern over these claims, stating unequivocally that they are unfounded and do not reflect the realities of life in South Africa.

In line with international law, President Ramaphosa has reiterated that the individuals involved do not meet the criteria for refugee status, as they have not been subject to persecution on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, or political belief.

Addressing the issue during a recent Presidential public panel discussion, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa's constitutional commitment to human rights, non-racialism and social justice.

He explained that he had held a phone conversation with President Trump to clarify South Africa's position.

He reaffirmed that those leaving the country under such claims are a small fringe group opposed to constitutional transformation, and that they do not represent the broader South African society or the reality on the ground.

The United States remains one of South Africa's most important economic partners, second only to China with over 600 US companies operating in South Africa, reflecting deep economic ties and investment flows between the two nations.

Further details of the President's visit and engagements will be communicated by The Presidency in due course. - SAnews.gov.za