South Africa: Community Advocate Interrupts Health Committee Meeting to Raise Awareness of Impact of Pepfar Funds Withdrawal

During a scheduled meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Mr Zackie Achmat, a community advocate, interrupted the proceedings to express concerns regarding service delivery disruptions stemming from the withdrawal of PEPFAR funds. Members of the committee noted that Mr Achmat's interruption highlights the urgent issues facing communities affected by these funding changes, particularly concerning access to essential health services, including the provision of antiretroviral treatment.

In response to Mr Achmat's interruption, the committee acknowledged the gravity of the concerns he raised. Committee members emphasised their understanding that such funding cuts can lead to gaps in service delivery, adversely affecting vulnerable populations who rely on these services for their health and well-being.

During the discussion that followed the interruption, committee members expressed unanimous agreement on the need to prioritise the concerns he raised. Members highlighted the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with community activists and ensuring that their voices are heard in matters affecting health service delivery.

The committee proposed convening a meeting with Mr Achmat to address the issues he expressed. Members noted that the withdrawal of funds was a matter the committee previously addressed when the announcement was made earlier this year. The committee has received an update from the Department of Health regarding the impact of this funding withdrawal on South Africa's health services.

The committee reiterated its commitment to monitoring the effects of the PEPFAR funding withdrawal on service delivery and to ensuring that no South African is left without access to necessary healthcare services. Furthermore, members stressed the necessity of arranging a meeting with the Department of Health to obtain an update on their action plan regarding the funding changes.

Before the planned meeting with Mr Achmat, the committee will engage with the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, on Friday, 16 May, to receive an update on the PEPFAR withdrawal. This engagement will allow the committee to gather relevant information and insights, ensuring that they have answers to the matters raised by Mr Achmat ready for their subsequent meeting.

The committee also agreed to facilitate a platform for Mr Achmat to state his concerns and suggestions directly to the committee and the Department of Health. This engagement would help ensure that the committee is well-informed about the realities facing communities on the ground. Next week, the committee will schedule a meeting with Mr Achmat on a virtual platform, marking one of the first meetings aimed at following up on these pressing concerns in a collaborative manner alongside other stakeholders.

The committee expressed its understanding of the frustration within communities due to the lack of service delivery, affirming that the notion that Members of Parliament are not working to resolve these matters is unfounded. Members stated that they are dedicated to addressing these issues and striving to find solutions.

Committee Chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo stated, "In our upcoming meeting with Mr. Achmat, our aim is to foster a collaborative approach to address the pressing health challenges arising from the withdrawal of PEPFAR funds."