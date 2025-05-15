South Africa: Committee Holds IDT Accountable and Notes Early Signs of Reform Under Minister Macpherson

14 May 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Select Committee on Public Infrastructure and the Minister in the Presidency met today to receive a detailed briefing from the Independent Development Trust (IDT) on its audit outcomes and performance for the 2023/24 financial year. The meeting was convened as part of the committee's constitutional oversight mandate, particularly given the IDT's critical role in delivering public social infrastructure on behalf of government.

The IDT's reported achievement of 69.6% of its performance targets - up from 50% in the previous year - is noted as a step in the right direction. Similarly, the completion of 113 non-greenfield infrastructure projects and 95% of projects delivered within budget point to a degree of operational recovery. However, these figures must be considered alongside the continued weaknesses flagged by the Auditor-General.

The committee remains seriously concerned by the trust's qualified audit opinion, particularly in light of:

R139 million in irregular expenditure,

R101 million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure,

Material weaknesses in procurement, reporting and consequence management.

Despite these challenges, the committee recognises the initial progress made under the leadership of the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson. The reappointment of a functional board, the initiation of a forensic probe into the cancelled R800 million oxygen plant tender, and the Department of Public Work and Infrastructure's insistence on consequence management reflect a shift towards stability and accountability. While this progress is still in its early stages, the committee acknowledges the Minister's commitment to restoring institutional credibility and will support initiatives that are geared toward real reform.

The IDT was also asked to provide an update on the process to reposition the entity as a Schedule 3B public entity - a proposal that has been tabled to improve governance and financial sustainability. The committee stressed that this process must be prioritised and not delayed under the guise of further consultation.

The IDT must now demonstrate that the reforms introduced will result in long-term, measurable improvements, particularly when the 2024/25 annual report is tabled. The committee will continue to monitor the implementation of the audit action plan and expects clear evidence of progress when the entity next appears before Parliament.

"There can be no compromise on ethical governance, financial transparency and delivery. The IDT's mandate is too important to allow for institutional drift. We remain committed to holding it to account and ensuring that it serves the people of South Africa with competence and integrity," said Mr Badenhorst.

