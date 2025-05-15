South Africa: Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to Family of Medical Student

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has noted with deep sadness the tragic loss of Mr Alulutho Mazwi, a dedicated medical intern at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in the Paediatrics department.

Mr Mazwi had recently received a diabetes diagnosis and faced significant health challenges that ultimately led to his untimely passing. Dr Dhlomo said it is heartbreaking to acknowledge that this young individual, who dedicated his life to serving others, encountered a situation that should have been managed with the utmost urgency and care.

Dr Dhlomo said: "We recognise the immense loss felt by the hospital staff, who witnessed the intern's struggle and the impact of systemic failures in our healthcare system. It is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by our medical professionals, especially those just beginning their careers. Their commitment to healing and care should never be compromised by preventable circumstances."

He added: "As we mourn this loss, we must also reflect on the urgent need for reform within our healthcare system. We cannot afford to lose more young lives to preventable incidents. It is crucial that we work together to ensure that our medical interns and professionals are provided with the necessary support, resources and environment to thrive."

Dr Dhlomo extended his deep condolences to the bereaved family and friends, as this intern's promising bright future was cut short under heartbreaking circumstances. "The family must know that the grief they are going through is shared by many. Your loved one was a bright star in our community and her legacy will not be forgotten," he said.

Dr Dhlomo also noted that Ms Penny Msimango, the Acting Head of the Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal, has committed to investigate the matter.