South Africa: Committee On Higher Education Slams Mr Lonzi's Despicable Behaviour During Committee Meeting With Ceta

press release

The Portfolio Committee of Higher Education condemns the despicable behaviour displayed by Mr Sihle Lonzi during the committee meeting today with the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) to consider to Duja Forensic Report.

Mr Lonzi joined the meeting while it was already in progress, after the committee had already agreed to engage with the Minister of Higher Education directly to seek clarity on appointments to CETA's board in a proposed meeting scheduled for next week. Despite this prior agreement, Mr Lonzi proceeded to request a response from the Director-General regarding the board appointments, contrary to the Chairperson's guidance.

The committee views Mr Lonzi's accusation that the Chairperson was protecting the Director-General as regrettable, particularly given that Mr Lonzi was not present when the committee collectively agreed on the process to be followed.

It should also be noted that Mr Lonzi was ejected from the meeting and later came back with other members of the Economic Freedom Fighters, who addressed the Chair on behalf of Mr Lonzi.

During the meeting with the CETA, the committee said it was alarming that governance issues have been met with little or no consequences for its leadership.

The key findings of the Duja Report on the CETA were that there were failures and a collapse of governance systems. The committee heard serious allegations against the CETA administration, including claims of irregularities, unfair labour practices, governance failures, and corruption related to accreditation and certification processes.

CETA told the committee that problems were exacerbated by exco members who usurped the powers of the Board and made decisions without proper delegations. The committee said it was concerning that the Department of Higher Education delayed the release of the Duja Report and that those accountable for the maladministration at CETA have left the entity without being prosecuted for their actions.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Tebogo Letsie, said the forensic report uncovered a lot of wrongdoing at CETA, where employees were inflating their salaries with impunity and costing the taxpayers a lot of money. "The biggest problem is the Ministry of Higher Education did not release this report in time. There are people who have caused this CETA harm and nothing has been done to those individuals fingered for such gross misconduct. Some of these people might be part of the new list of board members of CETA because you failed to hold them accountable," Mr Letsie said.

The committee noted with concern the continued absence in committee meetings of the Minister of Higher Education and that of the Director-General. The committee urged the department of Higher Education and Training to keep entities that directly report to it on its radar to curb rouge elements from collapsing the sector.

The committee unequivocally condemns any form of violent conduct by public representatives, regardless of the political party they belong to. Members of Parliament are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity and decorum and must always conduct themselves in a manner befitting the dignity of the institution they serve.