South Africa: NCOP to Quizz Correctional Services Minister, While Both Houses Convene Programming Committee Meetings

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will hold a question-and-answer session with the Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, tomorrow, Thursday, 15 May, while the National Assembly (NA) will consider committee reports.

Correctional Services is part of the Peace and Security Cluster (1B), and Minister Groenewald will answer questions regarding the training of correctional officers, state patients in correctional facilities and the recidivism rate within the corrections system.

Questions for Oral Reply is one of the mechanisms that Parliament uses to hold accountable the executive arm of state, which includes the President of the Republic of South Africa and members of his Cabinet. Section 92 of the Constitution stipulates that the executive is accountable to Parliament for exercising their powers and performing their functions.

DETAILS OF THE NCOP HYBRID SITTING ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: NCOP Chamber at Parliament and virtual platform

Meanwhile, during its hybrid plenary on Thursday at 14:00, the NA will consider the report of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence on the Mid-term Strategic Review of the South African National Defence Force and the report of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on the petition calling on the National Assembly to investigate the provision of free sanitary pads and menstrual health.

DETAILS OF THE NA HYBRID SITTING ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber at Parliament and virtual platform

In addition, the two Houses, the NA and the NCOP, will start the day by convening their respective Programming Committee meetings tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. to plan their business in line with the parliamentary programme.

Among the key agenda items the NA Programming Committee meeting will consider is the NA's draft parliamentary programme, committee reports and bills before the House.

DETAILS OF THE NA AND NCOP PROGRAMMING MEETINGS:

Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025

Time: 08:30

Venue: Virtual platform

