South Africa: Cabinet Approves 90-Day Programme to Intensify GBVF Response

Cabinet has approved a 90-day intensification programme aimed at urgently addressing the surge in Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) across the country.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, outlines 19 focus areas and tangible deliverables to be implemented over the next three months, with an aim to shift and reverse the upward trend of GBVF in the country.

The plan was adopted at a recent meeting of JCPS Cluster Ministers, convened in direct response to the alarming rise in GBVF-related incidents. The short-term intervention is designed to accelerate progress on the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the programme will serve as a catalyst for immediate action.

"The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), has established a priority committee consisting of eight focused workstreams. The priority committee has identified six urgent and impactful interventions to be implemented in the 90 days," Ntshavheni said.

The six interventions, include:

Prevention: focusing on education and awareness for behavioural change for all South Africans.

Enforcement, care and support which must ensure that "Strengthening the criminal justice system is strengthened so that perpetrators are held accountable."

Fixing the Legal and Regulatory Framework so that we can achieve better outcomes in the system.

Tighter and efficient management of Data and Information to strengthen efficiency in the Integrated Justice System.

Communication, partnerships and community mobilization to ensure that the whole of government, civil society and citizens work together for better outcomes against this scourge, and

The harnessing of resources, both financial and human to ensure that we are better organized as a society to fight the scourge.

Support for NPA appeal in Omotoso case

Meanwhile, Cabinet noted and welcomed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decision to appeal the recent acquittal of Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

The trio were acquitted on 32 serious charges including rape, racketeering and human trafficking in the Gqeberha High Court last month.

Ntshavheni said the decision to appeal follows a thorough consideration of the matter by an NPA internal team of experienced prosecutors, as well as a legal opinion sourced from Senior Counsel.