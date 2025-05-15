South Africa: Critical Minerals Strategy Receives Cabinet Thumbs Up

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says Cabinet has approved the Critical Minerals Strategy.

Ntshavheni was speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

Critical minerals are key components in renewable energy technologies and South Africa has an abundance of these.

"This strategy aims to maximise the country's potential in the global market of critical minerals, particularly those crucial for the country's just energy transition plan and the ones the country holds comparative advantage. These include the PGMs, lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements, which are vital for technologies like electric vehicles, renewable energy and other green initiatives.

"Key pillars of the strategy focus on exploration and beneficiation; investment; localisation; streamlining regulations, fostering innovation in mining technologies; building workforce skills; improving transport and logistics infrastructure, and incentivising investment.

"The strategy further recognises the importance of collaboration with other countries to develop the potential of South Africa's critical minerals sector," Ntshavheni said.

Shoring up policing

Turning to matters of crime, the Minister said Cabinet had also approved the National Policing Policy targeted at resolving challenges in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"The [National Policing Policy]...outlines government's broad plans to address shortcomings in the mandate of the South African Police Service to combat crime. The NPP will address challenges such as inadequate police stations, capacity issues and ensure that infrastructure is based on proper norms and standards.

"Key policy proposals include creating professional and quality policing, providing efficient and effective policing service delivery, improving legitimacy and trust between communities and the police, and building a strong and ethical leadership, management and governance architecture within the SAPS," she said.

Addressing aviation

Cabinet has also approved the draft Comprehensive Civil Aviation Policy for public comments.

"[The] policy promotes the development of an efficient and productive aviation industry, which can compete in a rapidly changing global environment.

"The policy proposes measures to improve safety and security, air navigation services, airport infrastructure and quality of aviation services, among others whilst contributing to economic growth," Ntshavheni said. - SAnews.gov.za