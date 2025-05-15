South Africa: Roundtable Media Discussion On National Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression and Sex Characteristics

Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister Andries Nel, together with Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mapaseka Steve Letsike, are on Friday expected to host a media roundtable discussion on the national Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) Strategy.

This is part of South Africa's commemoration of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), annually observed on 17 May.

The day is observed to bring awareness about violence and discrimination faced by members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex+ (LBGTQI+) community worldwide.

According to the Department of Justice, the roundtable aims to:

Promote broader public understanding of the National Intervention Strategy on SOGIESC and its pillars of implementation.

Facilitate inclusive dialogue between government, media, civil society and community stakeholders.

Encourage accurate, respectful and empowering media narratives that foster tolerance and solidarity.

"The discussion will focus on the revised National Intervention Strategy on SOGIESC 2023 -2027, a key policy framework guiding South Africa's coordinated, multi-sectoral response to violence, discrimination, and inequality experienced by persons of diverse SOGIESC.

"This year's IDAHOBIT theme: 'The Power of Communities', underscores the vital role of community-led efforts in combating intolerance and advancing the human rights of persons of diverse SOGIESC," the department said.