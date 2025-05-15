South Africa: Motsoaledi - SA's HIV Programme 'Not Collapsing' Following U.S. Aid Cuts

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has refuted claims that the country's HIV/AIDS programme is collapsing, following the withdrawal of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Motsoaledi stressed that the State is taking decisive steps to maintain HIV treatment and prevention programmes.

This is after the withdrawal of the funding to key health initiatives, including PEPFAR, which was established by former President George W Bush in 2003 and continued under various administrations.

The Minister noted a R7.9 billion loss from PEPFAR from the R46.8 billion spent on the HIV/AIDS programmes annually, with 5.9 million people on antiretrovirals (ARVs).

"It is inconceivable that out of R46.8 billion spent by the country on the HIV/AIDS programme, the withdrawal of R7.9 billion by [United States] President [Donald] Trump will immediately lead to a collapse of the entire programme."

Yesterday, Reuters reported that testing and monitoring of HIV patients across South Africa have fallen since the United States cut aid that funded health workers and clinics, with pregnant women, infants, and youth the most affected.

However, according to the Minister, since the PEPFAR cuts, government has launched a comprehensive strategy to bridge the funding gap and continue critical healthcare services.

Government has since established weekly provincial check-in meetings to verify and track HIV treatment progress.

They have also reached half a million people through coordinated efforts with civil society and secured alternative funding sources, including support of R1 billion from the Global Fund.

According to the Minister, they have also conducted provincial road shows to engage local healthcare workers, AIDS councils, and community stakeholders.

"It's wrong to say the campaign of the HIV/AIDS programme in South Africa is collapsing, because it's not. The fact that we've picked up this plan ... shows that we know that something can go wrong.

"So, if viral load testing has dropped, does it mean the collapse of the campaign by any stretch of imagination? No. We expected that some of these problems would occur, but we are sitting with them every day. But simply because a problem is occurring, to go and announce that the HIV programme has collapsed is wrong."

Motsoaledi also addressed the closure of 12 specialised clinics funded by the PEPFAR, which has led to the transfer of 63 000 patient files to public health facilities.

However, despite this, he mentioned government has already trained over 1 000 clinicians and over 2 300 non-clinicians in seven provinces.

According to Motsoaledi, the country continues to maintain a stable supply of antiretroviral medications, with 90% procured through government fiscal resources and 10% from donors.

"I would also like to believe that every single South African from all walks of life has a wish and a desire to end the scourge of HIV and AIDS as a public health threat at least by 2030.

"But fighting each other, denigrating each other, pointing fingers, reporting and spreading disinformation about the status of the campaign is definitely not a way in the aftermath of President Trump's decision, and it is certainly not a way to end the scourge of HIV and AIDS."

Motsoaledi said the State was actively seeking support from international partners, including meetings with organisations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the French Development Agency.

"This is a time to come together, unite, and fight this as one strong unit."

The Minister highlighted government's continued commitment to combating HIV, stressing the significant achievements over the past decade.

Additionally, he stated that the government's commitment to combating HIV remains strong, with significant achievements.

Life expectancy has increased from 54.7 years in 2010 to 66.5 years in 2024, while maternal mortality has decreased from 249 to 86 per 100 000 live births, and the number of HIV-positive babies has dropped from 70 000 in 2004 to just 643 in 2025.