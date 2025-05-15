South Africa: Decision to Confer Refugee Status to 49 Afrikaners Misinformed - Cabinet

Cabinet says the decision by the United States to confer refugee status to a group of Afrikaner South Africans is misinformed, as they do not fit the definition of refugees as set out in the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol.

Earlier this week, a group of 49 Afrikaners left South Africa for the United States, claiming that they were victims of "genocide" and sought refugee status.

"Cabinet further reiterated that allegations of discrimination are unfounded and do not meet the threshold of persecution required under domestic and international refugee law.

"Moreover, the South African Police Service statistics on farm-related crimes do not support allegations of violent crime or genocide targeted at farmers generally or any race group," Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said during a post Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

Cabinet further refutes the narrative by the government of the United States of America and remains open to constructive engagement to share a better and common understanding over these matters.

Working visit to Côte d'Ivoire

Cabinet has welcomed the President's Working Visit to Côte d'Ivoire which coincided with the 12th edition of the Africa CEO Forum on 12 and 13 May 2025, to consolidate existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to discuss matters of mutual interest and both of them committed to strengthening bilateral ties and to increase trade between the two countries.

Withdrawal of SANDF in the DRC

Minister Ntshavheni told the briefing that Cabinet was updated on the phased withdrawal of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following the termination of the mandate of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

She said the decision followed extensive diplomatic engagements and AU/ SADC/ EAC initiatives to encourage a negotiated settlement between the Congolese.

"Cabinet commends the commitment shown by the SANDF members who served with honour, pride, and commitment to promote the AU Agenda of silencing the guns under very challenging circumstances," the Minister said.