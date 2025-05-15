Gambia: Will the Minister of Trade Give an Update On the Terms and Condition of Domestic Workers in Saudi Arabia?

14 May 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Government of The Gambia has given assurance that Gambian domestic workers in Saudi Arabia will have the protection of the embassy and will not be subjected to any form of unfair treatment.

Having received a report by Amnesty International on the harsh treatment that Kenyan domestic workers are subjected to, Foroyaa approached the ministry of trade for an interview.

The objective is to find out whether a trained labour officer has been posted at the Gambian embassy in Saudi Arabia to deal with issues relating to Gambian domestic workers in Saudi Arabia and whether monitoring is effectively being done on how they are faring in the country. So far, Foroyaa is unable to get the authorities at the ministry to make a comment. We will persist in our inquiry until the truth is revealed.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.