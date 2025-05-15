Gambia: Will the Minister of Trade Give an Update On the Terms and Condition of Domestic Workers in Saudi Arabia?

The Government of The Gambia has given assurance that Gambian domestic workers in Saudi Arabia will have the protection of the embassy and will not be subjected to any form of unfair treatment.

Having received a report by Amnesty International on the harsh treatment that Kenyan domestic workers are subjected to, Foroyaa approached the ministry of trade for an interview.

The objective is to find out whether a trained labour officer has been posted at the Gambian embassy in Saudi Arabia to deal with issues relating to Gambian domestic workers in Saudi Arabia and whether monitoring is effectively being done on how they are faring in the country. So far, Foroyaa is unable to get the authorities at the ministry to make a comment. We will persist in our inquiry until the truth is revealed.