East Africa: Ethiopia Has Become a Magnet for Global Investment

Ethiopia is positioning itself as a strategic gateway to global markets, capitalizing on comprehensive economic reforms, improved infrastructure, and a renewed commitment to regional integration.

In particular, the transformative reforms undertaken in the reform years-the revision of laws, policies and strategies coupled with the opening of traditionally closed sectors such as finance, banking, and telecommunications to foreign investment have significantly improved the country's business climate.

This strategic shift, in turn, has created an environment conducive to investment and international partnerships, elevating its competitiveness on the global stage aside from setting the country on the right path toward growth while shaping its economic landscape for the future.

The tangible outcomes achieved across nearly all sectors over the years clearly demonstrate this reality. The economy has experienced substantial growth, expanding by 8.1 percent in the 2023/24 Ethiopian fiscal year and is projected to grow by 8.4 percent in the current 2024/25 fiscal year.

The financial sector has also shown encouraging signs of stability, and continues on a healthy growth trajectory. What is more, over the past eight months alone, the country has generated 14.9 billion USD from export trade, remittance, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and other sources, demonstrating its growing integration with the global economy.

Likewise, the efforts exerted to address macroeconomic challenges and liberalize some sectors that were previously restricted for foreign investors, are also yielding positive results. According to a recent report from the Ethiopian Investment Commission, 40 foreign companies have been licensed to operate in export; import, retail, and wholesale, sectors that were formerly closed to foreign participation.

Without exaggeration, these impressive outcomes reflect the impact of Ethiopia's sustained and wide-ranging economic reforms and the government's firm commitment to creating a robust and open economy. Currently, a range of efforts are underway to attract more investors from around the world.

One such initiative is the "Invest in Ethiopia 2025" High-Level Business Forum which was opened on Monday in Addis Ababa and brought together international investors, policymakers, and development partners for a two-day dialogue on the country's investment opportunities is one of the platforms in this regard.

In his keynote address, President Taye Atskeselassie laid out the bold reforms undertaken to maintain economic momentum, attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and drive structural transformation.

The reforms focus on ensuring macro-financial stability, addressing regulatory barriers, and opening key economic sectors, including finance, banking, and telecom, to foreign investment, fundamentally reimagining Ethiopia's economic future.

Highlighting Ethiopia's demographic strength--a population of 130 million, making it Africa's second most populous country--the President underlined that foreign investors are not just providing capital, but becoming partners in the country's long-term economic transformation. The forum, he added, serves as a platform for continuous dialogue between the government and investors, ensuring policies remain responsive to emerging needs and challenges.

"We are working to become a platform for investment into Africa--a gateway to global markets," he remarked.

Indeed, Ethiopia, with its strategic location, youthful population, reform-oriented leadership, and dynamic economy, is working to establish itself as a gateway between African markets and the global economy. The country is actively redefining its role within the regional and global economic order.

In this respect, the Invest in Ethiopia 2025 Forum serves as a key platform to showcase these opportunities by bringing together local and international actors for strategic dialogue on investment potential. By creating investment-friendly policies and strategies, fostering partnerships, and with a firm commitment to sustainable growth, Ethiopia continues to position itself as a magnet for global investors.

